Citation
Lin S, Zhu S, Li X, Li R. Transp. Res. A Policy Pract. 2022; 164: 310-323.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Vehicle restriction policies are introduced worldwide to alleviate traffic congestion and promote public transportation trips. Many cities in China have been taking the one-day-per-week (ODPW) restriction policy as a regular traffic management measure, while in special cases, the stricter odd-and-even (OAE) vehicle restriction policy is implemented for contingency. However, empirical evidence on the impact of these restrictions on various transportation modes in cities remains lacking. By using multisource mass data of various travel modes in Zhengzhou, China, this study investigates the practical effects of strict vehicle restriction policies from two perspectives of resident trip characteristics, namely, travel demand of various travel modes (subways, buses, and ride-hailing services) and road network traffic conditions.
Language: en
Keywords
Traffic condition; Traffic policy; Travel modes; Vehicle restriction