Kenesei Z, Ásványi K, Kökény L, Jászberényi M, Miskolczi M, Gyulavári T, Syahrivar J. Transp. Res. A Policy Pract. 2022; 164: 379-393.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Although manufacturers and experts consider autonomous vehicles (AVs) as a much safer alternative than traditional human-driven vehicles, the lack of trust and high perceived risk by potential users can be a major obstacle to their acceptance. While both risk and trust have been the focus of interest for AV researchers, studies have often produced contradictory results. This study offers a new perspective to investigate the effect of trust and perceived risk to resolve these ambiguities. We identified three underlying dimensions of trust supplemented by two dimensions of risk and incorporated them into one model. The proposed model offers direct and indirect paths between trust dimensions and AV acceptance with the mediation of the dimensions of perceived risk. Based on a survey of 949 adult respondents, the model was tested with structural equation modeling (SEM).
Language: en
Keywords
Autonomous vehicles; Perceived risk; Technology acceptance; Trust in AVs