|
Citation
|
Wang S, Li Z, Wang Y, Aaron Wyatt D. Transp. Res. A Policy Pract. 2022; 165: 376-394.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Although existing research identified influences of age and gender on Automated Vehicle (AV) acceptance, the underlying reasons were not revealed. A potential reason is that age and gender are exogenous variables, which do not change by other variables. There must exist endogenous variables, such as the built environment and personal factors, such as affordability, travel needs, exposure to AV knowledge, acting as mediating factors that bridge the exogenous variables and AV acceptance. However, these mediating effects have not been discovered, validated, and quantified. Therefore, this paper provides a new viewpoint in unveiling how ages and genders influence acceptance of AV by quantitatively revealing hidden mediating effects focusing on the built environment and personal factors. A statewide survey was conducted in Kentucky. Besides demographical information, respondents' personal information such as travel needs, affordability, exposure to AV knowledge, and the built environment were collected.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Acceptance; Automated vehicles; Demographical factors; Mechanisms; Mediating effects; Structural equation modeling