Greenwood CJ, Fuller-Tyszkiewicz M, Hutchinson DM, Macdonald JA, Bereznicki HGK, Youssef GJ, Westrupp EM. Addict. Behav. 2022; 138: e107561.
36473249
AIMS: This study examined the trajectory of alcohol use frequency among parents from April-2020 to May-2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic in the state of Victoria, Australia (who experienced one of the longest lockdowns in the world), compared to parents from the other states of Australia (who experienced relatively fewer restrictions). We further examined the extent to which baseline demographic factors were associated with changes in alcohol use trajectories among parents.
Australia; Demographics; Alcohol; Trajectory; COVID-19; Coronavirus