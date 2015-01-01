Abstract

BACKGROUND: Acute traumatic posterior sternoclavicular (SC) joint dislocation is a serious injury given its potential to cause cardiovascular and airway compromise that typically will require emergent closed reduction. There are limited data on the rate of return to sports (RTS) after this injury pattern when treated in a closed fashion.



PURPOSE: To systematically review the literature and evaluate (1) the rate of RTS after closed reduction of posterior SC dislocation and (2) the timeline for RTS after closed reduction of posterior SC dislocation.



STUDY DESIGN: Systematic review; Level of evidence, 4.



METHODS: A systematic review was performed using the PubMed, EBSCOhost, and Elsevier databases with the search term "sternoclavicular dislocation." Inclusion criteria were publications reporting successful closed reduction of posterior SC joint dislocation and containing data relevant to the study objectives. Exclusion criteria were cases with unsuccessful closed reduction, open surgical reduction, concomitant fracture, epiphyseal disruption, superior or anterior dislocation, subluxation injury, treatment without reduction, and atraumatic or congenital origins.



RESULTS: Sixteen studies and an additional forthcoming case at the authors' institution were identified to have documented RTS with a total of 31 patients. Of these patients, 23 (74%) in the cohort had full RTS. Eight of the 16 studies plus the additional case reported a timeline for RTS. The mean time to RTS was 3.1 months (range, 1-6 months). Of the 8 patients who did not return to preinjury sports or activity, 12.9% (4/31) reported restrictions with sports or activity, 6.5% (2/31) changed to a sport with less contact, 3.2% (1/31) experienced symptomatic recurrence requiring surgical stabilization, and 3.2% (1/31) quit the sport.



CONCLUSION: Closed reduction of acute traumatic posterior SC joint dislocations provides high RTS rates with low rates of secondary surgical stabilization. The mean time to RTS at the preinjury activity level was 3.1 months.

Language: en