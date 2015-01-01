|
Littleton C, Reader C. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e2290.
36474224
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Children and youth are an important population group requiring specific policies to address their needs. In Australia, most children and youth are doing well, however, certain equity groups are not. To address child and youth health equity in policy, applying a social determinants of health approach is considered best practice. For over 10 years governments in Australia have been called upon to address the social determinants of health, however, there has been limited action. Health and education departments are typically most involved in policy development for children and youth. To date, there have been limited systematic analyses of Australian child and youth health policies, and selected education wellbeing policies, with a social determinants of health and health equity focus and this study aims to contribute to addressing this gap.
Child; Family; Housing; Social determinants of health; Youth; Health policy; Education wellbeing policy; Health equity