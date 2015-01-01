Abstract

Accidental self-injection injury is a common occurrence among veterinary and farm workers handling automatic syringe injectors. Most of the time, these injuries are asymptomatic or cause self-resolving mild symptoms, but these injuries may lead to significant morbidity. The aim of the study was to evaluate hand function after inadvertent injection of a poultry influenza or cholera vaccine in patients admitted to our department with infection. We retrospectively gathered data from admission to last follow-up. Functional assessment and physical exam of the hand were done at each stage by either an orthopedic resident or a fellowship-trained hand surgeon. The exam included evaluation of sensation using monofilament, joint range of motion using a goniometer, and a Quick DASH questionnaire. The study included 21 patients, all men, with a mean age of 33.4 years (range 23-44). Of the 21 patients only eight had attended all follow-ups. All patients had injury to the non-dominant hand. Seventeen of 21 of the cases had finger injuries, out of which 11 involved the thumb. The mean hospitalization time was 3.75 days (1-10). Of the 21 patients, seven underwent surgery to drain a collection during hospitalization. Seven out of eight patients had lowest disability scores on Quick Dash questionnaire. Three out of eight patients lost superficial sensation at the tip of the finger. The largest loss of range of motion was found in the distal interphalangeal joint in the finger or interphalangeal joint in the thumb, especially following surgical drainage. Of the eight patients presenting for follow-up, most had returned to the same job. Hand function was normal, as expressed in a DASH questionnaire. Sensory examination demonstrated that the sensation was almost unaffected over the injured finger. Range of motion of the joint closest to the injection site was usually the most impaired. Patients who underwent surgical drainage had a reduced range of motion.

Language: en