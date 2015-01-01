Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The COVID-19 pandemic has reduced pediatric emergency department (ED) visits and surgeries. This study evaluates the incidence of pediatric trauma ED visits and surgeries in Finland during the first and second waves of the pandemic.



METHODS: Three large Finnish hospitals, covering one-sixth of the Finnish pediatric population, participated. Data on all ED visits and trauma surgeries between January 2017 and December 2020 were collected from hospital discharge registers. Monthly incidences with 95% CI were calculated per 100 000 person-months by Poisson exact method and compared by incidence rate ratio (IRR).



RESULTS: During the lockdown the incidence of head injuries (IRR 0.19, 95% CI 0.04 to 0.87), sprains (IRR 0.25, 95% CI 0.14 to 0.46), and fractures (IRR 0.36, 95% CI 0.25 to 0.51) decreased in the 13-17 years age group. In the 4-12 years age group a 55% decrease (IRR 0.45, 95% CI 0.22 to 0.96) in head injuries was observed. During the period of regional restrictions a subtle decrease in head injuries was seen in the 13-17 years age group (IRR 0.26, 95% CI 0.09 to 0.78). During the lockdown in March 2020 the incidence of fractures decreased in the oldest age group (13-17 years) (IRR 0.62, 95% CI 0.46 to 0.85), while a rebound in incidence was seen at the end of the lockdown period in June.



CONCLUSION: The nationwide lockdown and the cancellation of sports and other hobbies markedly decreased the injuries among children aged 13-17 years, while the decrease was lower among children aged 4-12 years. Cancellation of sports and hobbies did not affect patients under 4 years of age.

