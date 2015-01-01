Abstract

Road safety is a major global concern, as millions of lives are lost every year because of road accidents. Towards an effort to increase road safety, several Internet-of-Vehicle systems have been developed over the last years in order to better monitor vehicle and driver behavior and issue warnings that effectively prevent life-threatening accidents. These systems face a number of challenges including connectivity issues and high installation and/or maintenance costs. The current work introduces the ODOS2020 system, an integrated Internet-of-Vehicles system aiming to increase road safety. The system comprises several On-the-Road Units for vehicle-related data collection from affordable, energy-efficient magnetometers and calculation of critical parameters, such as each passing vehicle's speed and direction. A Road-Side Unit accumulates data from the On-the-Road Units, sends data to a cloud infrastructure for further analysis and sends dedicated warnings to the drivers based on their road behavior and/or specific traffic conditions via a dedicated Human-Machine Interface. The overall system architecture and the key features of its modules are being presented, as well as the evaluation results of specially designed tests performed in an actual motorway under real use case scenarios. The evaluation results showed both a very good technical performance of the system and a high level of user acceptance. This in turn means that the system can be employed for effective traffic control and road accident avoidance via monitoring of critical vehicle parameters and early warning of the drivers based on their and other drivers' behavior, road conditions and real-time, unpredictable events.

Language: en