Abstract

Every day, many people around the world lose their lives in road accidents. Most deaths occur due to lack of access to adequate medical care. Over 1.25 million people die in road accidents. The goal of this project is to find out where the vehicle is located and locate the vehicle by sending messages through a system located within the vehicle system. In most cases, you may not be able to locate the scene of the accident. I don't know where the accident happened. To avoid such situations, we project an accident detection warning system for emergency assistance using IOT and mobile applications. As soon as an accident is detected, our system will identify the appropriate coordinates and send them to nearby emergency services and the victim's family so that they can arrive as soon as possible.

