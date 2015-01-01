Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study aimed to compare the dual-task and cognitive skills of problematic video gamers and non-problematic video gamers based on the fact that cognitive skills (e.g., inhibition, decision-making, attentional control, time perception) and dual-task performance may be positively affected in individuals who play games.



METHODS: The study was conducted on 62 individuals. The study group (n=33) consisted of individuals who played games, and the control group (n=28) consisted of non-gamers. Their scores on exercise benefits and barriers perception, cognitive performance, cognitive skills, and dual-task performances were measured. The Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) scale was used to evaluate cognitive function, and the Trail Making Test (TMT) was used to determine attention, speed, and better motor performance. The Stroop test was used to evaluate executive functioning.



RESULTS: It was determined that the problematic game players group was faster at the Stroop 1 and Stroop 2 test times (respectively p=0.020, p=0.005). In the comparison of dual task-cognitive 10-meter walking) test times of both groups, it was seen that individuals in the problematic game players group were faster than the control subjects (p=0.044).



CONCLUSION: It can be said that playing digital games improves the cognitive dual-task cost (DTC) and the executive functioning of individuals.

Language: en