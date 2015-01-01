|
Birkhold M, Habib JR, Kang J, Diaz-Calderon L, Lumpkins K, Strauch E. Cureus 2022; 14(11): e31096.
(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)
36475231
Foreign object ingestions are a common occurrence in pediatrics, often necessitating endoscopic or surgical intervention. The ingestion of multiple magnets poses an increased risk for serious complications. Our article presents a case of a five-year-old boy who swallowed two pennies and four magnets. The latter failed to pass spontaneously and were lodged in the appendiceal orifice resulting in a challenging and unsuccessful endoscopic retrieval and hence required laparoscopic exploration, appendectomy, and partial cecal resection.
pediatrics; appendectomy; colonoscopy; foreign object ingestion; multiple magnet ingestion