Abstract

Previous pandemics have been (mis)used for (geo)political reasons, for terrorism purposes and in times of conflict. COVID-19 has been no exception with populist politicians challenging the relations with China calling it the 'Chinese virus', certain state actors setting up cyberterrorist actions against health care organizations in the United States and Europe, and a reported increase of violent acts against health care workers.Aside from state-driven factors, both left- and right-wing activists and anti-vaccination activists adhering to conspiracy theories are a threat for health care organizations. Furthermore, socioeconomic, religious and cultural factors play a role in why health care is a possible target of violence. Fear of viral pathogens, fury about financial losses due to the pandemic and governmental measures such as lockdowns, anger because of mandatory quarantines, and the disruption of burial rituals are amongst the reasons for people to revolt against health care providers.Here, we provide a narrative review of the impact of violence against health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and earlier pandemics, and suggest preventative strategies.

Language: en