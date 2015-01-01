SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gahona CCT, Bharadwaj AK, Shah M, Bhagat U, Sterman P, Vasquez W. J. Crit. Care Med. (Targu Mures) 2022; 8(4): 279-287.

(Copyright © 2022, Universitatea de Medicină și Farmacie Tîrgu-Mures, Publisher Walter de Gruyter)

10.2478/jccm-2022-0019

36474616

PMC9682922

Caffeine, chemically 1,3,7-trimethylxanthine, is the most widely consumed central nervous system stimulant in the world with pleiotropic effects on the cardiovascular, pulmonary, and renal systems. The advent of over the counter (OTC) caffeine formulations has opened the window for potential toxicity, either by inadvertent or intentional overdosing. We present the case of a patient who attempted suicide by caffeine overdose treated with emergent haemodialysis and a review of the literature.


caffeine; drug overdose; critical care; haemodialysis

