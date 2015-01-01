Abstract

The present study seeks to evaluate the relationships between cannabis-related communication and outcomes of interest such as cannabis-related risk perceptions, attitudes, and behaviors among young adults. Young adults who were at risk for cannabis use were surveyed online in 2020.



RESULTS showed that exposure to online educational messages was associated with higher intentions of engaging in peer intervention, while exposure to online advertising was related to higher intention to use cannabis. Anti-cannabis interpersonal discussion was associated with increased risk perceptions, less favorable cannabis attitudes, and a higher likelihood of peer intervention. More pro-cannabis interpersonal discussion was associated with decreased risk perceptions, more favorable cannabis attitudes, higher use intention, and decreased likelihood of peer intervention. In addition, pro-cannabis interpersonal discussion mediated the relationship between exposure to advertising and cannabis risk perceptions, intentions to use cannabis, attitudes about cannabis, and the likelihood of peer intervention. In contrast, anti-cannabis interpersonal discussion mediated the relationship between exposure to educational messages online and cannabis risk perceptions and the likelihood of peer intervention. These findings underscore the need to regulate online cannabis marketing and the importance of investing in online education campaigns to increase public understanding of the risks associated with cannabis consumption in young adulthood.

