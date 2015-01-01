SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Huang C, Hill A, Miller E, Soudi A, Flick D, Buranosky R, Holland CL, Hawker L, Chang JC. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012221142915

PMID

36474434

Abstract

Few studies have empirically examined patient-clinician conversations to assess how intimate partner violence (IPV) screening is performed. Our study sought to examine audio-recorded first obstetric encounters' IPV screening conversations to describe and categorize communication approaches and explore associations with patient disclosure. We analyzed 247 patient encounters with 47 providers. IPV screening occurred in 95% of visits: 57% used direct questions, 25% used indirect questions, 17% repeated IPV screening later in the visit, 11% framed questions with a reason for asking, and 10% described IPV types. Patients disclosed IPV in 71 (28.7%) visits. There were no associations between disclosure and any categories of IPV screening.


Language: en

Keywords

intimate partner violence; pregnancy; assessment/screening; disclosure of violence; obstetrical care; patient–clinician communication

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print