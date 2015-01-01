|
Patterson KN, Horvath KZ, Minneci PC, Thakkar R, Wurster LA, Noffsinger DL, Bourgeois T, Deans KJ. World J. Pediatr. Surg. 2022; 5(2): e000281.
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
36474513
INTRODUCTION: Dog bites are one of the leading causes of non-fatal emergency room visits in children. These injuries not only cause physical harm but can lead to long-term psychological stress. This study evaluated the current literature related to pediatric dog bite injuries to identify research gaps which should be prioritized to improve a major public health concern.
Language: en
pediatric; pediatrics; hospital; hospitals; child health; emergency service