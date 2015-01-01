Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The Japan Coma Scale (JCS) is widely used in clinical practice to evaluate levels of consciousness in Japan. There have been several studies on the usefulness of JCS in adults. However, its usefulness in evaluating children has not been reported. Therefore, this study aimed to assess the usefulness of the JCS for the prediction of mortality in children.



METHODS: This is a multicenter cohort study which used data from a national trauma registry (Japan Trauma Data Bank). This study included patients under 16 years of age who were treated between 2004 and 2015.



The primary outcome measure was in-hospital mortality. Two models were used to examine each item of the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) and the JCS. Model A included the discrete levels of each index. In model B, data regarding age, sex, vital signs on arrival to hospital, the Injury Severity Score, and blunt trauma were added to each index. The effectivity of the JCS score was then evaluated using the area under the curve (AUC) for discrimination, a calibration plot, and the Hosmer-Lemeshow test for calibration.



RESULTS: A total of 9045 patients were identified. The AUCs of the GCS and JCS were 0.929 (95% confidence interval (CI) 0.904 to 0.954) and 0.930 (95% CI 0.906 to 0.954) in model A and 0.975 (95% CI 0.963 to 0.987) and 0.974 (95% CI 0.963 to 0.985) in model B, respectively. The results of the Hosmer-Lemeshow test were 0.00 (p=1.00) and 0.00 (p=1.00) in model A and 4.14 (p=0.84) and 8.55 (p=0.38) in model B for the GCS and JCS, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: We demonstrated that the JCS is as valid as the GCS for predicting mortality. The findings of this study indicate that the JCS is a useful and relevant tool for pediatric trauma care and future research.

Language: en