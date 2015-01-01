|
Citation
James B, Khallouq BB, Swana H. World J. Pediatr. Surg. 2021; 4(4): e000223.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
36475237
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUD: Firearm injuries are a significant public health problem facing young people in the USA. In 2015, a total of 16 878 people under 19 years old were injured or killed by firearms. To reduce firearm injuries, 29 states and Washington, DC have enacted child access prevention (CAP) legislation. CAP legislation is intended to reduce the likelihood of a minor obtaining a weapon and subsequent injury or death. This study evaluates the impact of CAP legislation based on language of the legislation, specifically it evaluates a relationship of the legal threshold of liability and the number of firearm injuries per capita of minors.
Language: en
Keywords
preventive medicine; forensic medicine; adolescent health; child health