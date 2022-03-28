Abstract

BACKGROUND: Δ(9)-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main intoxicating component of cannabis, can cause cognitive and psychomotor impairment. Whether this impairment is still present many hours or even days after THC use requires clarification. Possible "next day" effects are of major significance in safety-sensitive workplaces. We therefore conducted a systematic review of studies investigating the "next day" effects of THC.



METHODS: Studies that measured performance on safety-sensitive tasks (e.g., driving, flying) and/or neuropsychological tests >8 h after THC (or cannabis) use using interventional designs were identified by searching two online databases from inception until March 28, 2022. Risk of bias (RoB) was evaluated using the relevant Cochrane tools.



RESULTS were described in terms of whether THC had a significant effect on performance relative to the primary comparator (i.e., placebo or baseline, as appropriate).



RESULTS: Twenty studies (n=458) involving 345 performance tests were reviewed. Most studies administered a single dose of THC (median [interquartile range]: 16 [11-26] mg) and assessed performance between >12 and 24 h post-treatment. N=209/345 tests conducted across 16 published studies showed no "next day" effects of THC. Nine of these 16 studies used randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled designs. Half (N=8) had "some" RoB, and half (N=8) had a "high" RoB. Notably, N=88 of these 209 tests failed to demonstrate "acute" (i.e., <8 h post-treatment) THC-induced impairment. N=12/345 tests conducted across five published studies indicated negative (i.e., impairing) "next day" effects of THC. None of these five studies used randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled designs and all were published >18 years ago (four, >30 years ago). Three had "some" RoB, and two had a "high" RoB. A further N=121/345 tests indicated "unclear" "next day" effects of THC with insufficient information provided to assess outcomes. The remaining N=3/345 tests indicated positive (i.e., enhancing) "next day" effects of THC.



CONCLUSIONS: Some lower quality studies have reported "next day" effects of THC on cognitive function and safety-sensitive tasks. However, most studies, including some of higher quality, have found no such effect. Overall, it appears that there is limited scientific evidence to support the assertion that cannabis use impairs "next day" performance. Further studies involving improved methodologies are required to better address this issue.

Language: en