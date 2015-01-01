Abstract

RESEARCH BACKGROUND: The obstacle-crossing task is a complex gait task, it requires an advance predict of the obstacle for posture adjustment and accurate control of bilateral legs to ensure crossing the obstacles successfully. By monitoring the activated intensity and duration of muscles in this process, preschoolers' motor ability could be assessed objectively and quantitatively, as well as disclose their potential pathogenesis quality eventually.



SCIENTIFIC QUESTION: what are the patterns and characteristics of lower limb muscles when they are facing the obstacle-crossing walking (OW) tasks, and how they coordinate their individual muscle or muscle groups of lower-limbs muscles while walking across obstacles? Thereby, the purpose of this study was first to portray the patterns and characteristics of lower limb muscles of healthy preschoolers while OW motion and second to assess the muscles' coordination mechanism.



METHOD: 35 healthy preschoolers and 35 healthy adults' lower limbs' surface electromyography (sEMG) were collected while left and right OW and four muscle groups (Tibialis Anterior, Lateral Gastrocnemius, Rectus Femoris, and Biceps Femoris) were recorded. sEMG variables such as Muscle Activation Time, Total Duration of Activity Time, Average Muscle Activation Rate, and Average Rate of Change were calculated. The paired sample-t-test was used to explore the differences of sEMG variables between preschoolers and adults when obstacle-crossing.



RESULTS: Preschoolers would adjust the gait by changing the activation time and activation rate to fulfill the obstacle crossing tasks, but they also showed variations by contrasting to adults. Further, synergy between muscles in leg and thigh were also found.



CONCLUSION: Although preschoolers performed well enough to finish the OW tasks, ability gaps were still apparent when compared to adults. Hence, with the help of a deeply recognizable muscle coordination mechanism in OW, motor dysfunction in the lower limbs of preschool children can be effectively identified.

Language: en