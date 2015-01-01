|
Osofsky H, Osofsky J, Saltzman LY, Lightfoot E, De King J, Hansel TC. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e991770.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
36478937
INTRODUCTION AND PURPOSE: The geographic location of the Gulf South leaves communities in continuous threat, response, and recovery disaster cycles. Hurricane Katrina in 2005 provided an opportunity to study disaster mental health. Less than 5 years after the storm, many Hurricane Katrina survivors were impacted again by the Deepwater Horizon Gulf oil spill. Despite adversities impacting Gulf communities, over 90% of participants reported they were resilient. The purpose of this study was to improve the understanding of the mechanisms that contribute to strengths following adversity in communities affected by repeated disasters. Specifically, we focused on survivor perceptions of personal, spiritual, or community changes in efforts to describe community resilience and posttraumatic growth (PTG).
community; qualitative; Hurricane Katrina; oil spill; PTG