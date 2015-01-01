|
Citation
Hello D, Vitiello D, Collard L. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e1046533.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
36478942
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Swimming is composed of several phases. One of them is done underwater in apnea. Although this phase takes an important part of the performance, it is not taught much because of the risk it entails. At the same time, learning apnea can reduce the fear of immersion and, thus, reduce the number of drownings. The pedagogy used in this paper comes from game theory. This paper tested an apnea game based on the agreement between self-prediction and realization of the task.
Language: en
Keywords
performance; concordance; dynamic apnea; game theory; motor praxeology; Physical Education; self-knowledge; teaching games