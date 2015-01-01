Abstract

Correction to: Harm Reduction Journal (2022) 19:129 https://doi.org/10.1186/s12954-022-00715-4 Following publication of the original article [1], a text under Funding section has been inserted.



The original article has been corrected.



Funding



This work was supported by National Institute on Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health [Grant Number R21DA047823], the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health [P20GM130461], and the Rural Drug Addiction Research COBRE at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health or the University of Nebraska.

Language: en