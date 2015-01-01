Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Despite the high incidence rate of dental trauma and its possible devastating physical and psychological consequences on children, little is known about sport-related dental trauma and its prevention and management among Libyan sports coaches. The present study aimed to assess the knowledge and attitude of Benghazi contact sports coaches regarding sport-related dental trauma and its prevention and management.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study design was used. Two hundred and thirty-one contact sports coaches were recruited from different public and private youth sports centers across Benghazi. The data were collected using a self-administered questionnaire translated into Arabic and piloted to evaluate its validity and clarity. In addition, Mann-Whitney U, Kruskal-Wallis, and χ (2) tests were used to check associations between the variables.



RESULTS: A total of 151 contact sports coaches returned a completed questionnaire; the majority of coaches (74%) have seen orofacial injuries during their coaching career, whereas less than half of them (47%) personally experienced these injuries. Only one participant said he would preserve the tooth in milk, and four indicated that they would replant it. Most coaches (89.4%) knew what a mouthguard is, but 53.6% would recommend its use, and these were more likely to have previously used mouthguards (p ≤ 0.001). About 41.1% received previous training on TDIs-related emergencies. Higher knowledge scores were observed among coaches who previously received training (p = 0.023).



CONCLUSION: The findings of this study indicate low awareness of how to manage and prevent orofacial injuries among Libyan contact sports coaches, even though they commonly encounter these injuries and believe in mouthguards' effectiveness. Previous training on managing emergencies and experience appeared to influence the coaches' knowledge. Training coaches on preventing TDIs and their early management in sports fields should be an implemented policy and a prerequisite to obtaining a training license.

Language: en