Abstract

The relationship between masculinity contest culture (MCC) and emotional exhaustion was examined with hypotheses informed by the job demands-resources model. Additionally, trait competitiveness and gender were considered as predictors within a three-way interaction model informed by social role theory. Hypotheses were tested using a two-timepoint survey with a sample of 494 full-time employed adults.



RESULTS indicate MCC relates to emotional exhaustion. Support is also provided for a three-way interaction between overall MCC, trait competitiveness, and gender with men with lower trait competitiveness displaying the strongest positive relationship. Overall, results suggest MCC operates as a stressor with the potential to harm psychological well-being and that the strength of this relationship varied based on gender and trait competitiveness. Specifically, higher trait competitiveness buffered relationships between MCC and exhaustion for men but intensified this relationship for women. Implications for employee well-being and disparate health outcomes across groups are discussed. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en