Regina J, Allen TD. J. Occup. Health Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36480368
The relationship between masculinity contest culture (MCC) and emotional exhaustion was examined with hypotheses informed by the job demands-resources model. Additionally, trait competitiveness and gender were considered as predictors within a three-way interaction model informed by social role theory. Hypotheses were tested using a two-timepoint survey with a sample of 494 full-time employed adults.
