Ali E, Khan MN, Ahmed MM. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 83: 163-180.
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
36481007
INTRODUCTION: This study introduces a new analysis protocol for detecting real-time snowy weather conditions on freeways by utilizing trajectory-level data extracted from the Second Strategic Highway Research Program (SHRP2) Naturalistic Driving Study (NDS) dataset. The data include parameters reduced from a real-time image feature extraction technique, time series data collected from external sensors, and CANbus data collected by the NDS ego-vehicles. To provide flexibility in winter maintenance, two segmentation types of one-minute and one-mile segments were used to sample snowy trips and their matched clear weather trips.
SHRP2; Grey level co-occurrence matrix; Naturalistic driving study; Snowy weather detection; Texture feature; Trajectory-level data; Unsupervised machine learning; Weather estimation