Citation
Arefin MS, Roy I, Chowdhury S, Alam MS. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 83: 238-247.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36481014
Abstract
PURPOSE: The impact of employer safety obligations on safety climate and safety outcomes has become an important area of research in organizational and safety sciences. Evidence shows that employer safety obligations positively impact safety outcomes, including safety climate and safety behaviors. However, these relationships have not been thoroughly explored within the garment settings. This study is one of the first known studies to examine the relationships between employer safety obligations, safety climate, and safety behavior outcomes in a sample of garment employees.
Language: en
Keywords
Proactive safety behaviors; Prosocial safety behaviors; Psychological contract; Safety attitudes; Safety compliance behaviors