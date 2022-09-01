|
Citation
Shanti MZ, Cho CS, de Soto BG, Byon YJ, Yeun CY, Kim TY. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 83: 364-370.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36481029
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The construction field is considered one of the most dangerous industries. Accidents and fatalities take place on a daily basis in construction projects. Globally, different levels of government have implemented strict rules and regulations to protect workers on job sites. However, despite the efforts to implement the rules and regulations, accidents occur frequently. Falling from heights is considered the most common cause of death in construction. This study developed a novel system integrating deep learning and drones to monitor workers in real-time when performing at-height activities.
Language: en
Keywords
Machine learning; Fall from heights; Personal Fall Arrest System (PFAS); Real-time detection; Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)