Citation
Brumbelow ML. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 83: 379-387.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36481031
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Vehicle headlights are the primary means of providing visibility illumination for drivers at night, when crash rates are several times higher than during the day. Based on research indicating a wide range of headlight performance in the passenger vehicle fleet and the absence of a comprehensive and objective consumer evaluation program, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) began testing and rating headlight systems in 2015. The purpose of this study was to examine the relationship between headlight visibility, as quantified by IIHS, and real-world crash occurrence.
Language: en
Keywords
Nighttime driving; Consumer information; Headlights; Single-vehicle crashes