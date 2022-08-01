|
Esmaeli S, Aghabayk K, Bates L. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 83: 66-78.
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
36481038
INTRODUCTION: An important issue affecting the safety of riders is running a red light. Many factors can affect this risky behavior including demographic, safety, and meteorological factors.
Decision making; Motorcycle rider; Prototype willingness model; Red-light running; Theory of planned behavior