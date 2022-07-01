|
Citation
Sadeghi S, Soltanmohammadlou N, Nasirzadeh F. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 83: 8-25.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36481040
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The very complex and hazardous environment of underground mines may significantly contribute to occupational fatalities and injuries. Deploying wireless sensor network (WSN) technology has the potential to improve safety and health monitoring of miners and operators. However, the application of WSN in the industry is not fully understood and current research themes in this area are fragmented. Thus, there is a need for a comprehensive review that directly explores the contribution of WSNs to occupational safety and health (OSH) in underground mines.
Keywords
Occupational safety and health; Underground mine; Wireless sensor network (WSN); Wireless underground sensor network (WUSN)