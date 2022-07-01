Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The very complex and hazardous environment of underground mines may significantly contribute to occupational fatalities and injuries. Deploying wireless sensor network (WSN) technology has the potential to improve safety and health monitoring of miners and operators. However, the application of WSN in the industry is not fully understood and current research themes in this area are fragmented. Thus, there is a need for a comprehensive review that directly explores the contribution of WSNs to occupational safety and health (OSH) in underground mines.



METHOD: This study aims to conduct a systematic literature review on the existing applications of WSNs for improving OSH in the underground mining industry to pinpoint innovative research themes and their main achievements, reveal gaps and shortcomings in the literature, recommend avenues for future scholarly works, and propose potential safety interventions. The major contribution of this review is to provide researchers and practitioners with a holistic understanding of the integration of WSN applications into underground mine safety and health management.



RESULTS: The review results have been categorized and discussed under three predominant categories including location monitoring and tracking, physiological and body kinematics monitoring, and environmental monitoring. Finally, seven major directions for future research and practical interventions have been identified based on the existing research gaps including: (1) further applications of WSNs for underground mining OSH management; (2) application of WSNs from research to real-world practice; (3) big data analytics and management; (4) deploying multiple WSNs-based monitoring systems; (5) integration of WSNs with other communication systems; (6) adapting WSNs to the Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure; and (7) autonomous WSNs.

