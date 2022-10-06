Abstract

Drowning is one of the most common causes of death globally. The current literature identifies risk factors associated with pediatric drowning and strategies to prevent its occurrence. This article seeks to equip pediatricians with the appropriate education and guidance to provide targeted counsel to parents with children of different age groups, as well as medical management, when faced with a drowning victim. [Pediatr Ann. 2022;51(12):e450-e455.].

