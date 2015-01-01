|
Chang HCH, Richardson A, Ferrara E. PLoS One 2022; 17(12): e0277864.
(Copyright © 2022, Public Library of Science)
36476759
We present and analyze a database of 1.13 million public Instagram posts during the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, which erupted in response to George Floyd's public murder by police on May 25. Our aim is to understand the growing role of visual media, focusing on a) the emergent opinion leaders and b) the subsequent press concerns regarding frames of legitimacy. We perform a comprehensive view of the spatial (where) and temporal (when) dynamics, the visual and textual content (what), and the user communities (who) that drove the social movement on Instagram.
