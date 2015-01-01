|
Prater LC, Ellyson AM, Shawon RA, Lyons VH, Cheung A, Rivara F, Rowhani-Rahbar A, Zatzick D. Psychiatr. Serv. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychiatric Association)
36475825
OBJECTIVE: Firearms are highly lethal when used for suicide and are used more frequently as a suicide method by persons of older age. Individuals with terminal illness are at high risk for suicide, yet little research has explored how firearms may be used for self-harm in this population. The authors sought to understand the patterns of psychiatric diagnoses, substance use disorders diagnoses, and suicide mechanisms for individuals with terminal illness who died by suicide as well as their demographic and circumstantial characteristics.
Suicide; Public health; Gun safety; Self-destructive behavior