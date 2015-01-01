Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess the trend in motorcyclist mortality rate from traffic accidents in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, from 2015 to 2020.



METHODS: This is an ecological time series study with secondary data from the Traffic Accident Management Information System of the State of São Paulo (INFOSIGA), referring to motorcyclists' deaths due to road traffic injuries in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, from 2015 to 2020. The Annual Percent Change was calculated according to the Prais-Winsten regression model, using the Stata 14.0 software.



RESULTS: A total of 11,343 deaths of motorcyclists due to road traffic injuries were reported. The highest proportion of deaths occurred among men (88.1%), aged between 18 and 24 years (27.9%), in the two most populous and urbanized regions of the state. The distribution of mortality showed minimal variation in the analyzed period, from 4.22 to 4.42 deaths/100 thousand inhabitants. Among the analyzed sociodemographic variables, the mortality trend of motorcyclists was mostly stationary.



CONCLUSION: The analysis of the mortality of motorcyclists due to road traffic injuries in the state of São Paulo showed a stationary trend.

