Abstract

Many real-world engineering problems need to balance different objectives and can be formatted as multi-objective optimization problem. An effective multi-objective algorithm can achieve a set of optimal solutions that can make a tradeoff between different objectives, which is valuable to further explore and design. In this paper, an improved multi-objective differential evolution algorithm (MOEA/D/DEM) based on a decomposition strategy is proposed to improve the performance of differential evolution algorithm for practical multi-objective nutrition decision problems. Firstly, considering the neighborhood characteristic, a neighbor intimacy factor is designed in the search process for enhancing the diversity of the population, then a new Gaussian mutation strategy with variable step size is proposed to reduce the probability of escaping local optimum area and improve the local search ability. Finally, the proposed algorithm is tested by classic test problems (DTLZ1-7 and WFG1-9) and applied to the multi-objective nutrition decision problems, compared to the other reported multi-objective algorithms, the proposed algorithm has a better search capability and obtained competitive results.

