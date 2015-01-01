SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lempke LB, Walton SR, Brett BL, Chandran A, DeFreese JD, Mannix R, Echemendia RJ, McCrea MA, Guskiewicz KM, Meehan WP, Kerr ZY. Sports Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Adis International)

DOI

10.1007/s40279-022-01795-9

PMID

36479682

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The age of first exposure (AFE) to American football participation is a growing concern for late-life function. Mixed evidence exists surrounding AFE and may be attributed to varied methods employed across studies.

OBJECTIVE: To examine the associations between AFE to American football participation with measures of cognitive, behavioral, and physical function and brain-related medical diagnoses across age categories among former National Football League players.

METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional survey of 1784 former players (age: 52.3 ± 16.3 years, AFE: 11.3 ± 2.9 years, years of football: 17.5 ± 4.5 years, 86.9% ≥ one lifetime concussion). Players completed a general health questionnaire recording demographics, football playing history (including AFE), and diagnoses (anxiety, depression, any form of dementia, mild cognitive impairment). Players completed Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System (PROMIS) measures assessing domains of cognitive and physical function, anxiety, depression, sleep disturbance, pain interference, and emotional-behavioral dyscontrol. Multivariable linear and binomial regression models were used to examine the associations of AFE and age with PROMIS outcomes and diagnoses, respectively.

RESULTS: No significant AFE by age interactions were detected for PROMIS outcomes (p ≥ 0.066) or diagnoses (p ≥ 0.147). Younger AFE associated with higher PROMIS scores of anxiety (B = - 0.22, p = 0.016), depression (B = - 0.22, p = 0.010), sleep disturbances (B = - 0.16, p = 0.007), pain interference (B = - 0.19, p = 0.014), and emotional-behavioral dyscontrol (B = - 0.22, p = 0.019). Age was associated with all PROMIS outcomes (p ≤ 0.042). AFE was not associated with the prevalence of anxiety, depression, dementia, or mild cognitive impairment (p ≥ 0.449), while age was (p ≤ 0.013).

CONCLUSIONS: AFE was significantly associated with PROMIS outcomes, albeit low-strength associations (i.e., effect sizes), but not with diagnoses. Our findings indicate AFE is a significant but minor contributing factor for health-related quality of life in this cohort. Future work should incorporate additional characterizations of cumulative head impacts and related factors when examining long-term outcomes associated with football participation.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print