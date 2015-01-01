Abstract

Background/Purpose: Past research has linked non-medical prescription opioid use (NMPOU) with suicide, though less focus has been placed among people with disabilities impacted by the opioid epidemic. This study examined the relationship of NMPOU and suicidality among people with and without disabilities while controlling for sociodemographic and other variables.



METHOD: Using the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, weighted logistic regression analyses were conducted on a cross-sectional sample of 38,088 respondents 18 and older to examine the effect of opioid misuse and disability on serious thoughts of suicide, having a suicide plan, and making a suicide attempt.



RESULTS: Findings indicated opioid misuse was associated with 37% higher odds for having a suicide plan in the past year (OR = 1.37, p < .05). The main results indicated the people with disabilities had 30% higher odds for having a suicide plan (OR = 1.30, p < .05) and 73% higher odds for a suicide attempt in the past year (OR = 1.73, p < .001). Interaction analysis found that opioid misuse was associated with higher odds for having a suicide plan (OR = 1.89, p < .01), and having a suicide attempt among those with disabilities (OR = 2.57, p < .01).



CONCLUSION: Results indicated that opioid misuse is a risk factor for suicide, and people with disabilities were at greater risk. Health workers can serve as a nexus point in effectively engaging at-risk people with disabilities in substance use and mental health prevention and recovery services.

