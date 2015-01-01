Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patient and health care worker safety is an interconnected phenomenon. To date, few studies have examined the relationship between patient and worker safety, specifically with respect to work safety culture. Therefore, we examined patient safety culture, workplace violence (WPV), and burnout in health care workers to identify whether patient safety culture factors influence worker burnout and WPV.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study used secondary survey data sent to approximately 7,100 health care workers at a large academic medical center in the United States. Instruments included the Hospital Survey on Patient Safety Culture, a WPV scale measuring physical and verbal violence perpetrated by patients or visitors, and the Emotional Exhaustion scale from the Maslach Burnout Inventory.



FINDINGS: These analyses included 3,312 (47%) hospital staff who directly interacted with patients. Over half of nurse (62%), physician (53%), and allied health professional respondents (52%) reported experiencing verbal violence from a patient, and 39% of nurses and 14% of physicians reported experiencing physical violence from a patient. Burnout levels for nurses (2.67 ± 1.02) and physicians (2.65 ± 0.93) were higher than the overall average for all staff (2.61 ± 1.0). Higher levels of worker-reported patient safety culture were associated with lower odds of WPV (0.47) and lower burnout scores among workers (B = -1.02). Teamwork across units, handoffs, and transitions were dimensions of patient safety culture that also influenced WPV and burnout.



CONCLUSIONS/APPLICATION TO PRACTICE: Our findings suggest that improvements in hospital strategies aimed at patient safety culture, including team cohesion with handoffs and transitions, could positively influence a reduction in WPV and burnout among health care workers.

