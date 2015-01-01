Abstract

PURPOSE: People who have an acquired brain injury (ABI) experience challenges using social media. Inversely, rehabilitation clinicians report feeling inadequately prepared to support them in its use. We aimed to develop a collaboratively designed, evidence-based online training resource to support people with an ABI to learn about using social media. Key recommendations for course design have previously been identified through a mixed methods approach, including (a) qualitative exploration of the experiences of people who use social media after ABI, (b) a scoping review to identify key features and effective teaching approaches from existing social media skills training programs.



METHOD: Further design recommendations were obtained in this mixed methods study through (c) collaborative design of course content and features with 23 people, including people with living experience of ABI and other key stakeholders, and (d) a pilot trial of the course prototype with four participants who had an ABI (two men, two women; aged 28-69 years).



RESULTS: Training needs to be interactive, including practical components addressing online safety and wellbeing, and to explain how to use social media platforms to connect with others. The first social-ABI-lity prototype incorporated these findings. Pilot data indicated that the prototype was beneficial, with participants demonstrating small increases in social media confidence and knowledge. Areas for further refinement were also identified.



CONCLUSION: The social-ABI-lity self-directed online course is the first of its kind to support people with an ABI in using social media and will be a valuable resource for rehabilitation clinicians internationally. This resource may drive sustainable changes in participation by helping people with ABI to build their social media mastery and to participate in supportive online networks.

