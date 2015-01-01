|
Brunner M, Rietdijk R, Avramović P, Power E, Miao M, Rushworth N, MacLean L, Brookes AM, Togher L. Am. J. Speech Lang. Pathol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Speech-Language-Hearing Association)
36492293
PURPOSE: People who have an acquired brain injury (ABI) experience challenges using social media. Inversely, rehabilitation clinicians report feeling inadequately prepared to support them in its use. We aimed to develop a collaboratively designed, evidence-based online training resource to support people with an ABI to learn about using social media. Key recommendations for course design have previously been identified through a mixed methods approach, including (a) qualitative exploration of the experiences of people who use social media after ABI, (b) a scoping review to identify key features and effective teaching approaches from existing social media skills training programs.
