Abstract

Rationale Appropriate screening can prevent osteoporotic hip fractures (HF). There is little data on clinical risk factors (CRFs) from Africa.



MAIN RESULT: Subjects with HF had similar CRFs to high income countries and poor functional outcomes post HF.



SIGNIFICANCE: Screening and treatment algorithms to improve outcomes post HF need to be implemented.



PURPOSE: Limited data exist on clinical risk factors (CRFs) for and functional outcomes following hip fractures (HF) in South Africa (SA).



METHODS: In a prospective observational study conducted in two municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal, a structured questionnaire recorded demographic data, CRFs, self-reported chronic medical conditions and functional status. Parametric and non-parametric tests were used to test for differences and the McNemar test for change over time.



RESULTS: The median age of the 287 subjects was 72 years (IQR 64-80 years) with the majority women (67.2%), who were significantly older than men. Two or more comorbidities were present in 76.3%. Hypertension (71.4%) and diabetes (29.6%) were most common. Eleven (3.8%) reported a previous diagnosis of osteoporosis and four (1.4%) prior treatment for osteoporosis. A history of cancer (15.4% v. 1.2%, p < 0.001), previous diagnosis of osteoporosis (17.9% v. 1.6%, p < 0.001) and treatment for osteoporosis (7.7% v. 0.4%, p < 0.001) was significantly more common in private compared to public sector subjects. African subjects had a higher prevalence of HIV infection compared to Indian (12.5% v. 0%, p < 0.001) while Indian subjects were more likely to report two or more comorbidities (p = 0.003) and hypertension (p = 0.005) compared to African subjects. Common CRFs were a previous fracture (32.4%), prior fall (24.7%), weight below 57 kg (23.3%), smoking (19.2%) and alcohol use of more than 3 units per day (17.8%). Less than 5% reported a history of parental HF or glucocorticosteroid use. Functional status was available for 206 subjects. Of the 163 participants who had surgery, 81% were independent prior to the HF, compared to the significantly lower 6.7% and 56.4% at 30 days and 1 year post fracture, respectively. The proportion with some degree of dependency rose significantly from 19% pre-fracture to 43.6%, 1 year post-fracture. Walking up stairs and transfer from bed to chair were the most commonly affected activities.



CONCLUSION: Clinical risk factors for HF are similar to those published internationally and support the use of current risk assessment models in SA. Targeted management and rehabilitation programs are required to improve functional outcomes post-HF.

Language: en