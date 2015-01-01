SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bhatia G, Sharma P, Pal A, Parmar A. Asia Pac. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/appy.12522

36482514

Suicidal deaths among physicians have been on a steady rise in the past few decades, despite being a part of the healthcare system, training for early identification and easy access to treatment services. While there is no doubt that this warrants concern at individual, institutional, and community levels, physician suicide remains an under-researched topic. We examine the correlates of suicidal deaths among physicians along with risks and protective factors conferred to physicians as a population and emphasize the need for preventive and risk-reduction initiatives that are specifically tailored for physicians and the healthcare provider community.


suicide prevention; mental illness; burnout; physician suicide

