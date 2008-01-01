|
Madrid Ramírez R, Widow Lira JL. Cuad. Bioet. 2022; 33(109): 317-333.
Sobre el concepto de moral enhancement. el argumento de Persson y Savulescu
In 2008 Ingmar Persson and Julian Savulescu published an article arguing for the need to biotechnologically enhance moral capacities in order to address the risks implicit in the development of cognitive enhancements. In their view, the more individuals are intellectually enhanced, the greater the possibility of causing harm. To balance this risk, cognitive enhancement must be accompanied by moral enhancement (genetic, pharmacological or cybernetic) that extends to the entire population. This thesis has been made explicit over time in various works, in dialogue with other experts. This paper explores the development of this argument in contrast to later criticisms, as well as responses from Persson and Savulescu. Finally, it raises three problematic issues in the development of the above argument, around the following areas: (a) the difference between cognitive and moral enhancements; (b) the merely biological character of human nature; and (c) the relationship between human freedom and the notion of ″moral enhancement″ employed by the authors.
Language: es