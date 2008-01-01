Abstract

In 2008 Ingmar Persson and Julian Savulescu published an article arguing for the need to biotechnologically enhance moral capacities in order to address the risks implicit in the development of cognitive enhancements. In their view, the more individuals are intellectually enhanced, the greater the possibility of causing harm. To balance this risk, cognitive enhancement must be accompanied by moral enhancement (genetic, pharmacological or cybernetic) that extends to the entire population. This thesis has been made explicit over time in various works, in dialogue with other experts. This paper explores the development of this argument in contrast to later criticisms, as well as responses from Persson and Savulescu. Finally, it raises three problematic issues in the development of the above argument, around the following areas: (a) the difference between cognitive and moral enhancements; (b) the merely biological character of human nature; and (c) the relationship between human freedom and the notion of ″moral enhancement″ employed by the authors.



===



En el año 2008 Ingmar Persson y Julian Savulescu publicaron un artículo en el que defienden la necesidad de aumentar biotecnológicamente las capacidades morales, con objeto de hacer frente a los riesgos implícitos en el desarrollo de las mejoras cognitivas. A su juicio, mientras más individuos sean mejorados intelectualmente, mayor será la posibilidad de causar daño. Para equilibrar este riesgo la mejora cognitiva debe encontrarse acompañada por una mejora moral (genérica, farmacológica o cibernética) que se extienda a toda la población. Esta tesis ha ido explicitándose a lo largo del tiempo en diversas obras, en diálogo con otros expertos. El presente trabajo explora el desarrollo de este argumento en contraste con críticas posteriores, así como las respuestas de los interesados. Finalmente, plantea tres cuestiones problemáticas en el desarrollo de la tesis antes mencionada, en torno a las siguientes áreas: (a) la diferencia entre las mejoras cognitivas y morales; (b) el carácter meramente biológico de la naturaleza humana y (c) la relación entre la libertad humana y la noción de "mejora moral" que emplean los autore

Language: es