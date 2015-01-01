Abstract

AIMS: To analyse the use of psychoactive substances and the risk perceptions amongst odontology and medical students. To study their perceptions, attitudes, and knowledge, and to evaluate their motivation when helping their patients to stop using these substances.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted among 962 students in Spain, using validated questionnaires on an anonymous basis.



RESULTS: Among these students, drug use varies and increases with age as assessed by the DAST and CAST tests, with more problematic use being observed as the academic cycle progresses (p<0.001). Participants in the 2nd cycle presented higher consumption than those in the 1st cycle, in the univariate model (OR=1.77, IC95% 1.27-2.48, p=0.001) and in the adjusted model (OR=1.86, IC95% 1.32-2.62, p<0.001). Regarding CAST, non-problematic use in the 1st cycle vs the 3rd cycle presented an OR=8.69 (IC95% 4.50-16.78, p<0.001) and for low risk use it presented an OR=15.18 (IC95% 1.83-14.68). Only 46.7% considered using marijuana on a regular basis as a high risk, while 60.5 % stated that smoking a pack of cigarettes represents a high risk. Alcohol was the substance for which the risk perception was lowest. 66.2% are in the maintenance stage "I provide my regular drug-using patients help to give up", with women being more likely to be in this stage (p=0.012).



CONCLUSIONS: High risk of drug use increases after the 1st cycle in Dentistry and in Medicine. Training programs should be implemented in both degrees, focusing on the 1st years in order to simultaneously prevent drug use amongst students.

