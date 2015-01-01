SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Kadoya Y, Mochizuki K, Demachi H, Abo H, Saito J, Nagaoka R, Kanatani M, Takatori M, Maeda K, Yoshikawa A, Araki M. Interv. Radiol. (Higashimatsuyama) 2022; 7(3): 109-113.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Japanese Society of Interventional Radiology)

DOI

10.22575/interventionalradiology.2022-0014

PMID

36483668

PMCID

PMC9719819

Abstract

In this study, we report two cases of transcatheter arterial embolization for intramammary hemorrhage caused by seat belt injuries. All patients were female drivers involved in traffic accidents. In each case, we accessed the hemorrhage through the left brachial artery and embolized the perforating branch of the left internal mammary artery with N-butyl-2-cyanoacrylate, obtaining effective hemostasis. Transcatheter arterial embolization is considered effective for breast hemorrhage because of rare but dangerous seat belt injuries.


Language: en

Keywords

intramammary hemorrhage; N-butyl-2-cyanoacrylate; NBCA; seat belt; TAE

