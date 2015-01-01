Abstract

In this study, we report two cases of transcatheter arterial embolization for intramammary hemorrhage caused by seat belt injuries. All patients were female drivers involved in traffic accidents. In each case, we accessed the hemorrhage through the left brachial artery and embolized the perforating branch of the left internal mammary artery with N-butyl-2-cyanoacrylate, obtaining effective hemostasis. Transcatheter arterial embolization is considered effective for breast hemorrhage because of rare but dangerous seat belt injuries.

