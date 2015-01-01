Abstract

According to the research, a lack of neuromuscular control is a major cause of non-contact anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during locomotion. This study aimed to determine the influence of various prescriptive and Constrained Led Approach (CLA) training approaches on lower extremity kinematics and stride length in children aged 3-5 years old while walking and running. Thirty-six children with a mean age of 4.79 years were separated into three groups: 1- prescriptive training group (n = 10), 2- CLA training group (n = 11), and 3- Control group (n = 10). The kinematics of the hip, knee and ankle joints in the sagittal plane at the moment of heel contact and toe-off were recorded before and after six weeks of intervention. According to the MANOVA, there was no statistically significant difference between the two training techniques in the joint angles at heel contact and toe-off during walking and running after intervention (p ≥ 0.05). However, there was a significant difference in the kinematic characteristics of walking and running between the training and the control groups (p ≤ 0.05). The two training techniques showed a statistically significant difference in stride length during running (p ≤ 0.05). The results indicated that prescriptive and CLA training are effective at altering the kinematics and distance factors underlying children's walking and running abilities.

Language: en