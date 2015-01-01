Abstract

BACKGROUND: The treatment and care of adults and children with traumatic brain injury (TBI) constitute an intractable global health problem. Predicting the prognosis and length of hospital stay of patients with TBI may improve therapeutic effects and significantly reduce societal health care burden. Applying novel machine learning methods to the field of TBI may be valuable for determining the prognosis and cost-effectiveness of clinical treatment.



OBJECTIVE: We aimed to combine multiple machine learning approaches to build hybrid models for predicting the prognosis and length of hospital stay for adults and children with TBI.



METHODS: We collected relevant clinical information from patients treated at the Neurosurgery Center of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University between May 2017 and May 2022, of which 80% was used for training the model and 20% for testing via screening and data splitting. We trained and tested the machine learning models using 5 cross-validations to avoid overfitting. In the machine learning models, 11 types of independent variables were used as input variables and Glasgow Outcome Scale score, used to evaluate patients' prognosis, and patient length of stay were used as output variables. Once the models were trained, we obtained and compared the errors of each machine learning model from 5 rounds of cross-validation to select the best predictive model. The model was then externally tested using clinical data of patients treated at the First Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University from June 2021 to February 2022.



RESULTS: The final convolutional neural network-support vector machine (CNN-SVM) model predicted Glasgow Outcome Scale score with an accuracy of 93% and 93.69% in the test and external validation sets, respectively, and an area under the curve of 94.68% and 94.32% in the test and external validation sets, respectively. The mean absolute percentage error of the final built convolutional neural network-support vector regression (CNN-SVR) model predicting inpatient time in the test set and external validation set was 10.72% and 10.44%, respectively. The coefficient of determination (R(2)) was 0.93 and 0.92 in the test set and external validation set, respectively. Compared with back-propagation neural network, CNN, and SVM models built separately, our hybrid model was identified to be optimal and had high confidence.



CONCLUSIONS: This study demonstrates the clinical utility of 2 hybrid models built by combining multiple machine learning approaches to accurately predict the prognosis and length of stay in hospital for adults and children with TBI. Application of these models may reduce the burden on physicians when assessing TBI and assist clinicians in the medical decision-making process.

Language: en