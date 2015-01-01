Abstract

Nationally, between 2011 and 2019, suicide was the second leading cause of injury death, and about half of all suicides were firearm related. An overlooked factor connecting firearms and suicide is lead exposure. Lead bullets and primers are used throughout the US and pose danger to adults and children. Most (not all) studies link lead to mental illness, while others link lead with suicide. Research has linked lead and firearm violence, but rarely examined the relationship among firearms, lead exposure, and suicide. We collected data for cities/towns in Massachusetts between 2011 and 2019 regarding the number of firearm licenses, suicides, prevalence of blood lead levels, and covariates. We hypothesized that; 1) towns with higher levels of licensure will have higher levels of firearm suicides but licensure will have little relationship with non-firearm suicide; 2) towns with higher levels of licensures would have higher rates of lead exposure; 3) higher lead levels would be associated with higher rates of suicide by all methods. Individuals living in towns with higher rates of licensure were significantly more likely to die in firearm suicides and all suicide types. They were not more or less likely to die from non-firearm suicides. Lead was a predictor of all suicide types. Our study appears to be the first to show the established firearm suicide relationships holds within municipalities in a single state. We provide evidence concerning the link between lead exposure and suicide, particularly from firearms, and provide a glimpse into the relationship between firearm prevalence and elevated blood lead levels.

