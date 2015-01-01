SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Madhukar A, Ostoja-Starzewski M. R. Soc. Open Sci. 2022; 9(11): e220890.

(Copyright © 2022, Royal Society Publishing)

10.1098/rsos.220890

36483461

PMC9709511

A magnetic resonance imaging-based finite-element model is employed to assess the temperature in the human brain due to blunt head trauma. The model is based on a coupled thermoelasticity under small strain and Fourier or Maxwell-Cattaneo heat conduction assumptions, accompanied by a standard coupling of thermal fields to mechanics. It is found that mechanical impacts on the forehead cause a temperature rise of up to 0.3°C above the reference homogeneous temperature field.


Keywords

brain injury; brain thermomechanics; thermoelasticity

