|
Citation
|
Madhukar A, Ostoja-Starzewski M. R. Soc. Open Sci. 2022; 9(11): e220890.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Royal Society Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36483461
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
A magnetic resonance imaging-based finite-element model is employed to assess the temperature in the human brain due to blunt head trauma. The model is based on a coupled thermoelasticity under small strain and Fourier or Maxwell-Cattaneo heat conduction assumptions, accompanied by a standard coupling of thermal fields to mechanics. It is found that mechanical impacts on the forehead cause a temperature rise of up to 0.3°C above the reference homogeneous temperature field.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
brain injury; brain thermomechanics; thermoelasticity